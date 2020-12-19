Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:48s - Published 5 minutes ago

TMC's Madan Mitra mocks Suvendu Adhikari, says 'party is free from virus now'

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Madan Mitra on December 19 mocked former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah by saying TMC workers will celebrate gala evening today as 'we're free from the virus now'.

He said, "I'm told that Suvendu said Trinamool Congress (TMC) did nothing for the last 10 years.

If TMC had done nothing is last 10 years why were you silent?

It's unfortunate.

Today, there will be a gala evening for TMC workers as we're free from virus now."Along with Adhikari, 11 MLAs, an MP and a former MP joined BJP in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah rally in Medinipur.