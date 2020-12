How to watch the Broncos-Bills and Notre Dame-Clemson games Saturday on Denver7 Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 00:34s - Published 1 minute ago How to watch the Broncos-Bills and Notre Dame-Clemson games Saturday on Denver7 The ACC Championship game originally scheduled for 2pm MT on ABC/Denver7 between Clemson and Notre Dame will move over to our sister station, KCDO, which can be found on Channel 3 if you are watching with an antenna or on Comcast, DirecTV or DISH TV. 0

KICKOFF IS AT 2:30, THE COVERAGE STARTS AT 2, AND AFTER THE GAME, LEAVE THE REMOTE BETWEEN THE COUCH CUSHIONS, WE HAVE A FANTASTIC POST-GAME SHOW COMING YOUR WAY. COLLEGE FOOTBALL FOUND ON OUR SISTER STATION, CHANNEL 3, THE CLEMSON AND NOTRE DAME GAME AND THE START OF CINCINNATI TULSA IS





