Health Headlines - 12-18-20

In today's health headlines we talk about Moderna's vaccine getting approval from the FDA for use.
Also, international experts from the WHO are going to China to review the origins of the COVID-19 Coronavirus.
Nevada authorities are warning anyone who participated in large gatherings in Las Vegas during the New Year's weekend to assume..
