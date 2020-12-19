Christmas mixing banned in London and South East

Households in London and the South East of England are to be banned from mixing over the festive period, while in the rest of the country, three households will be able to meet indoors on Christmas Day only.
Hundreds of people joined anti-lockdown protests in central London earlier this afternoon. It came just hours before the government is expected to announce a tightening of Covid-19 restrictions.
Christmas stockpiling and Brexit uncertainty have again caused huge queues oflorries to stack up in Kent. A long line of HGVs stretched up to five miles onthe M20 as freight drivers headed for the Eurotunnel. The latest delays cameas the UK marked less than two weeks until 2021 and the end of the Brexittransition period. Businesses, in a bid to avoid cross-Channel disruption inJanuary, are stockpiling goods before the new year, in addition to the usualChristmas rush. On Saturday the queue along the left-hand lane of the motorwaystarted in the Ashford area and stretched several miles to the Eurotunnelentrance at Folkestone.
Infection control expert Dr Allen Hanouka from GAMA Healthcare gives tips onbest practice for keeping surfaces clean ahead of families come together overChristmas. For more information on keeping your home clean this Christmas,explore GAMA Healthcare’s other top tips:https://gamahealthcare.com/coronavirus/resources/surface-hygiene.
Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has urged people to be "cautious" when gathering with friends and family over the Christmas period.
Photo-sharing platform Instagram has announced the launch of two new features to help combat Covid-19 misinformation: users in areas with surging cases will see a link to their local health authority at the top of their feed and anyone searching for vaccine information will also be directed to credible health sources. According to The Verge, these measures will be taken in addition to the social network blocking hashtags that contain vaccine misinformation, which also got a mention in announcement tweets. The following features have been rolled out after several companies took steps to keep coronavirus misinformation from spreading at a vital time for the US, as health institutions struggle with record hospitalisations and the first of the approved Covid-19 vaccines start to roll out. As reported by The Verge, Facebook, Instagram's parent company has rolled out its own misinformation-combating feature, sending users notifications if they have interacted with posts that contain it.