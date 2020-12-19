Global  
 

Christmas mixing banned in London and South East

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:28s
Christmas mixing banned in London and South East

Christmas mixing banned in London and South East

Households in London and the South East of England are to be banned from mixing over the festive period, while in the rest of the country, three households will be able to meet indoors on Christmas Day only.

Report by Patelr.

