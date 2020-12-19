Global  
 

Boris Johnson cancels Christmas meet-ups for millions in south east of England

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:56s - Published
Boris Johnson announced a dramatic scaling back of the Government’s “Christmasbubble” plans, saying he did so “with a very heavy heart”.

In Tier 4, peopleshould not mix with anyone outside their own household, although supportbubbles will remain in place.

In Tiers 1-3 in England the rules allowing amaximum of three households to mix will be restricted to Christmas Day only.


Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

