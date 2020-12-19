Global  
 

New Tier 4 restrictions announced for London and South East

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:23s - Published
New Tier 4 restrictions announced for London and South East

New Tier 4 restrictions announced for London and South East

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a tightening of Covid-19 restrictions and a new Tier 4 for London and the South East of England.

It comes after coronavirus cases in these areas continue to soar.

Report by Patelr.

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

PM discusses new variant strain of the coronavirus [Video]

PM discusses new variant strain of the coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that a new variant strain of the virus which causes Covid-19 may be up to 70% more transmissible and could increase the R value by 0.4.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:26Published
Boris Johnson cancels Christmas meet-ups for millions in south east of England [Video]

Boris Johnson cancels Christmas meet-ups for millions in south east of England

Boris Johnson announced a dramatic scaling back of the Government’s “Christmasbubble” plans, saying he did so “with a very heavy heart”. In Tier 4, peopleshould not mix with anyone outside their own household, although supportbubbles will remain in place. In Tiers 1-3 in England the rules allowing amaximum of three households to mix will be restricted to Christmas Day only.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:56Published

Covid: Boris Johnson to hold press conference amid surge in cases

 It comes as concerns grow about a new variant of Covid which "can spread more quickly".
BBC News
PM has to 'toughen up over Christmas', says Labour leader [Video]

PM has to 'toughen up over Christmas', says Labour leader

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said Boris Johnson needs to "toughen up over Christmas" and "show some leadership", as coronavirus cases continue to rise in England. The leader of the opposition also questioned what Mr Johnson's government is doing now to prevent the chances of a third lockdown adding "nobody wants a third lockdown".

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:58Published

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Christmas mixing banned in London and South East [Video]

Christmas mixing banned in London and South East

Households in London and the South East of England are to be banned from mixing over the festive period, while in the rest of the country, three households will be able to meet indoors on Christmas Day only.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:28Published
Anti-lockdown protesters gather in central London [Video]

Anti-lockdown protesters gather in central London

Hundreds of people joined anti-lockdown protests in central London earlier this afternoon. It came just hours before the government is expected to announce a tightening of Covid-19 restrictions.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:01Published

Body found in suitcase treated as 'unexplained death'

 Police are investigating after a body was found in a suitcase in a hostel in west London
BBC News

India, UK hold bilateral discussions on UNSC agenda

 According to an MEA release, the Indian side was led by Prakash Gupta, JS (UNP & Summits), Ministry of External Affairs and included other officials from MEA,..
IndiaTimes

South East England South East England A region of England


Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Jeremy Hunt urges public to be cautious at Christmas [Video]

Jeremy Hunt urges public to be cautious at Christmas

Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has urged people to be "cautious" when gathering with friends and family over the Christmas period.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:35Published

Covid: Boris Johnson 'to tighten rules' in London and south-east England

BBC Local News: Kent -- London and the South East are to be put in a new tier four of restrictions,...
BBC Local News - Published Also reported by •Football.london


Christmas cancelled for millions: London and most of South East to enter Tier 4 lockdown tomorrow

Christmas cancelled for millions: London and most of South East to enter Tier 4 lockdown tomorrow Millions of people across southeast England will no longer be able to mix with other households at...
Sky News - Published

What Tier 4 restrictions mean for Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham

What Tier 4 restrictions mean for Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Boris Johnson has introduced a new tier four level in London and the south east of England but how...
Football.london - Published


PM: Residents in Tier 4 must stay home [Video]

PM: Residents in Tier 4 must stay home

Boris Johnson has announced new lockdown measures for London and the South East.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:24Published
7 arrested at London pub after breaching tier 3 lockdown rules [Video]

7 arrested at London pub after breaching tier 3 lockdown rules

A large group of people were seen gathering at a pub in Hackney Wick, London on Thursday evening (December 17), despite the tier 3 pandemic restrictions for the city.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published
Burnham: Manchester in Tier 3 due to rising rates in south [Video]

Burnham: Manchester in Tier 3 due to rising rates in south

Mayor of Greater Manchester has said the region is being kept under Tier 3 restrictions due to the rise in infections in London and the south east of England. He added the government was taking a..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:29Published