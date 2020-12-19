New Tier 4 restrictions announced for London and South East

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that a new variant strain of the virus which causes Covid-19 may be up to 70% more transmissible and could increase the R value by 0.4. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson announced a dramatic scaling back of the Government’s “Christmasbubble” plans, saying he did so “with a very heavy heart”. In Tier 4, peopleshould not mix with anyone outside their own household, although supportbubbles will remain in place. In Tiers 1-3 in England the rules allowing amaximum of three households to mix will be restricted to Christmas Day only.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said Boris Johnson needs to "toughen up over Christmas" and "show some leadership", as coronavirus cases continue to rise in England. The leader of the opposition also questioned what Mr Johnson's government is doing now to prevent the chances of a third lockdown adding "nobody wants a third lockdown". Report by Thomasl.
Households in London and the South East of England are to be banned from mixing over the festive period, while in the rest of the country, three households will be able to meet indoors on Christmas Day only. Report by Patelr.
Hundreds of people joined anti-lockdown protests in central London earlier this afternoon. It came just hours before the government is expected to announce a tightening of Covid-19 restrictions. Report by Patelr.
Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has urged people to be "cautious" when gathering with friends and family over the Christmas period. Report by Patelr.