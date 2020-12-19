Londoners give thoughts on cancelled Christmas plans and Tier 4

Boris Johnson announced a dramatic scaling back of the Government’s “Christmasbubble” plans, saying he did so “with a very heavy heart”. In Tier 4, peopleshould not mix with anyone outside their own household, although supportbubbles will remain in place. In Tiers 1-3 in England the rules allowing amaximum of three households to mix will be restricted to Christmas Day only.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a tightening of Covid-19 restrictions and a new Tier 4 for London and the South East of England. It comes after coronavirus cases in these areas continue to soar.
Households in London and the South East of England are to be banned from mixing over the festive period, while in the rest of the country, three households will be able to meet indoors on Christmas Day only.
Hundreds of people joined anti-lockdown protests in central London earlier this afternoon. It came just hours before the government is expected to announce a tightening of Covid-19 restrictions.