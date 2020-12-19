Global  
 

Londoners give thoughts on cancelled Christmas plans and Tier 4

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Londoners give thoughts on cancelled Christmas plans and Tier 4

Londoners give thoughts on cancelled Christmas plans and Tier 4

Members of the public react to the news that London and and south east are dueto move into Tier 4, with cancelations of plans over Christmas.


Covid-19 coronavirus: Boris Johnson cancels Christmas for millions in England as new strain spreads rapidly

 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cancelled Christmas for millions of people across London and south-east England after scientists said that a new coronavirus..
New Zealand Herald

Dr. Facui Saves Christmas By Inoculating Santa With COVID Vaccine

 Dr. Anthony Fauci has saved Xmas by making a secret sojourn to the North Pole ... armed with the COVID vaccine. The good Doc was on CNN Saturday, fielding..
TMZ.com
Boris Johnson cancels Christmas meet-ups for millions in south east of England [Video]

Boris Johnson cancels Christmas meet-ups for millions in south east of England

Boris Johnson announced a dramatic scaling back of the Government’s “Christmasbubble” plans, saying he did so “with a very heavy heart”. In Tier 4, peopleshould not mix with anyone outside their own household, although supportbubbles will remain in place. In Tiers 1-3 in England the rules allowing amaximum of three households to mix will be restricted to Christmas Day only.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:56Published

New COVID-19 restrictions target Christmas gatherings and shops in U.K.

 "It is with a very heavy heart that I must tell you we cannot proceed with Christmas as planned," said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
CBS News

New Tier 4 restrictions announced for London and South East [Video]

New Tier 4 restrictions announced for London and South East

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a tightening of Covid-19 restrictions and a new Tier 4 for London and the South East of England. It comes after coronavirus cases in these areas continue to soar. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:23Published
Christmas mixing banned in London and South East [Video]

Christmas mixing banned in London and South East

Households in London and the South East of England are to be banned from mixing over the festive period, while in the rest of the country, three households will be able to meet indoors on Christmas Day only. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:28Published
Anti-lockdown protesters gather in central London [Video]

Anti-lockdown protesters gather in central London

Hundreds of people joined anti-lockdown protests in central London earlier this afternoon. It came just hours before the government is expected to announce a tightening of Covid-19 restrictions. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:01Published

Londoners on tier three restrictions and Christmas

BBC Local News: London -- As the capital faces tougher restrictions, the BBC asked shoppers if the...
BBC Local News - Published


Burnham: Manchester in Tier 3 due to rising rates in south [Video]

Burnham: Manchester in Tier 3 due to rising rates in south

Mayor of Greater Manchester has said the region is being kept under Tier 3 restrictions due to the rise in infections in London and the south east of England. He added the government was taking a..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:29Published
Barclay: Don't want criminalise familes meeting at Christmas [Video]

Barclay: Don't want criminalise familes meeting at Christmas

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Steve Barclay says the government does not want to criminalise families mixing over Christmas, despite London, most of Essex and parts of Hertfordshire moving into..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:50Published
UK COVID: Shoppers flood back to Oxford Street despite threat of London moving into Tier 3 [Video]

UK COVID: Shoppers flood back to Oxford Street despite threat of London moving into Tier 3

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:45Published