SpaceX launches spy satellite on final 2020 mission

SpaceX successfully launched its final mission of 2020 on Saturday by sending a spy satellite into orbit on the company's Falcon 9 reusable rocket.

SpaceX on Sunday shot off a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a powerful next-generation SiriusXM radio satellite, chalking up the California rocket builder's 25th flight..

The South East Asian country is already in talks with Elon Musk about a possible partnership.

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken (L) and Doug Hurley (R) flew on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon for the first time in May. | Image: NASA As most of the world..

The launch came two days later than planned because of higher-than-normal pressure in the rocket's second stage liquid oxygen tank that triggered a last-minute..

SpaceX is launching a Falcon 9 today from Kennedy Space Center, with a launch window that spans three...