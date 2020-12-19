|
SpaceX launches spy satellite on final 2020 mission
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
- Duration: 01:26s - Published
SpaceX successfully launched its final mission of 2020 on Saturday by sending a spy satellite into orbit on the company's Falcon 9 reusable rocket.
