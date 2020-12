Hasenhuttl: We showed why we're top four Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:26s - Published 4 minutes ago Hasenhuttl: We showed why we're top four Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says his side showed why they were placed in the Premier League top four, as they were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Manchester City. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like