Fauci Gives His Ruling On Santa

Dr. Anthony Fauci says it's safe for Santa Claus to visit homes around the world this year.

"I took a trip up there to the North Pole, I went there and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself." Fauci said on Saturday's CNN/Sesame Street Townhall.

According to Business Insider Fauci also says he "measured Santa's level of immunity and he is good to go.

Johns Hopkins University reports the US surpassed 17.4 million confirmed cases of coronavirus.