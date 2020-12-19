Operation Warp Speed Leader: I FAILED!

Global  
 

General Gustave Perna is chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed.

On Saturday, he apologized for a "planning error" that caused dozens of states to expect more vaccine doses than they'll actually get.

Dozens of states have said they will receive 30% to 40% fewer doses of Pfizer's vaccine next week than they were expecting.

Perna said that was a result of estimates he gave for planning purposes that wound up being incorrect.

"I failed," Perna said.


