UK issues stricter measures amid new, more infectious strain of coronavirus
UK nations issued new restrictions, stating that a new, more infectious strain of coronavirus was spreading rapidly.
Infectious Disease Doctor: The Healthcare System Has A LimitWith new COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts surpassing 5,000 for two straight days, healthcare professionals are growing increasingly worried about the strain on the system. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
Dr. Scott Atlas Resigns As Special Adviser To Pres. TrumpDr. Scott Atlas is a proponent of herd immunity, even if most top infectious disease experts are not, and urged people to "rise up" against stricter health measures in Michigan. CBS2's Dick Brennan..
Gifts That Keep On Giving? Amid Record COVID-19 Death Toll, SD Gov Encourages Residents To Go ShoppingThe South Dakota Department of Health on Saturday reported 54 new deaths from COVID-19. According to Business Insider, the number surpassed the state's previous record death total of 53. But that..