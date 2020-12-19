Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK issues stricter measures amid new, more infectious strain of coronavirus

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:00s - Published
UK issues stricter measures amid new, more infectious strain of coronavirus

UK issues stricter measures amid new, more infectious strain of coronavirus

UK nations issued new restrictions, stating that a new, more infectious strain of coronavirus was spreading rapidly.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

UK faces new, more infectious COVID strain with stricter measures

Parts of the United Kingdom will go into full lockdown over Christmas, Prime Minister Boris Johnson...
Deutsche Welle - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Infectious Disease Doctor: The Healthcare System Has A Limit [Video]

Infectious Disease Doctor: The Healthcare System Has A Limit

With new COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts surpassing 5,000 for two straight days, healthcare professionals are growing increasingly worried about the strain on the system. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:28Published
Dr. Scott Atlas Resigns As Special Adviser To Pres. Trump [Video]

Dr. Scott Atlas Resigns As Special Adviser To Pres. Trump

Dr. Scott Atlas is a proponent of herd immunity, even if most top infectious disease experts are not, and urged people to "rise up" against stricter health measures in Michigan. CBS2's Dick Brennan..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:22Published
Gifts That Keep On Giving? Amid Record COVID-19 Death Toll, SD Gov Encourages Residents To Go Shopping [Video]

Gifts That Keep On Giving? Amid Record COVID-19 Death Toll, SD Gov Encourages Residents To Go Shopping

The South Dakota Department of Health on Saturday reported 54 new deaths from COVID-19. According to Business Insider, the number surpassed the state's previous record death total of 53. But that..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:36Published