Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Google Search lets users summon 3D 'Baby Yoda' to home

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Google Search lets users summon 3D 'Baby Yoda' to home

Google Search lets users summon 3D 'Baby Yoda' to home

Grogu ('Baby Yoda') can now be invited into one's home using Google's 3D model and augmented reality experience.

As of now, searching for the terms 'Baby Yoda', 'Grogu', and 'The Child' on Google Search will pull up a 3D model of the tiny, adorable alien- and the users can now view it in their own room using a smartphone.

According to Mashable, Google Search on mobile is home to a variety of fun 3D models of things ranging from dinosaurs to cats.

The latest addition is Grogu, more commonly called Baby Yoda, from Disney's 'The Mandalorian' TV show.

Searching any of the three aforementioned terms pulls up an info panel about the character.

In addition to pictures and a brief description, the info panel includes a 3D model of the small alien.

Tap on that model, which will pull up an interactive version that you can rotate with your fingers.

The model includes voice sound effects, as well as an AR mode.

As per Mashable, by tapping the option to view Grogu in your environment, a user can give the Google app access to one's device's camera.

Point the camera at the floor (or other surfaces) in a room and the 3D model will appear on it, animations and sound effects included.

Mashable reported that the tool provides a neat way to view Baby Yoda in all his glory and is a fun way to entertain kids who may be surprised to see the alien on their bedroom floor.

Instead of Grogu, one can search for things like 'cat,' 'dog,' and 'dinosaur' for similar AR experiences.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Grogu Grogu Star Wars character

The Verge guide to The Mandalorian

 Photo by Justin Lubin / Lucasfilm

For a show about a tiny alien, The Mandalorian sure had a huge impact. The first season of the series helped sell..
The Verge

The Mandalorian collides with the broader Star Wars universe in its season 2 finale

 Image: Lucasfilm Ltd.

As expected, The Mandalorian’s finale culminated in a dramatic showdown between Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) — aka, Mando —..
The Verge

Baby Yoda can live on your desk thanks to AR and Google Search

 Grogu’s face upon realizing he lives with me. | Image: Lucasfilm Ltd.

Google has added Grogu (formerly Baby Yoda) to its augmented reality search..
The Verge

The Mandalorian: How director's daughter shaped the show

 Bryce Dallas Howard tells BBC Radio 5 Live how her daughter's concern for Baby Yoda impacted the show.
BBC News

Google Search Google Search Web search engine developed by Google


Google Google American technology company

Google now offers weekly COVID-19 tests to every US employee

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

90,000 Google employees have just received access to free weekly COVID tests. The Wall Street Journal first..
The Verge

Google says Australian law on paying for news is unworkable

 A Google executive said on Friday (US time) that a proposed Australian law to make digital platforms pay for news was unworkable and its proposed arbitration..
New Zealand Herald

Vergecast: Two new Google antirust cases and an AirPods Max review

 Photo by Nilay Patel / The Verge

It seems like there’s no sign of tech news stopping for the holidays. In The Vergecast’s last regular episode of..
The Verge

Related news from verified sources

Baby Yoda can live on your desk thanks to AR and Google Search

Baby Yoda can live on your desk thanks to AR and Google Search Grogu’s face upon realizing he lives with me. | Image: Lucasfilm Ltd. Google has added Grogu...
The Verge - Published

Google adds 'The Mandalorian's' Grogu as a 3D object on Search

Google has added a new 3D object to its growing collection of augmented reality treasures you can...
engadget - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Pregnant woman faces dilemma over husband’s ‘unfair’ baby name request [Video]

Pregnant woman faces dilemma over husband’s ‘unfair’ baby name request

A woman and her fiancé can’t agree on a name for their unborn child.The pregnant mother went on Reddit’s “Am I the A******” forum after they got into a fight about the matter.The problem is,..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:52Published
This adorable baby smiling in his sleep will melt your heart [Video]

This adorable baby smiling in his sleep will melt your heart

This was the moment an adorable youngster was caught pulling the cutest faces and smiles while he slept at home in Osaka, Japan.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
Pennsylvania, New Jersey, & Delaware Among 38 States Who Filed Anti-Trust Lawsuit Against Google [Video]

Pennsylvania, New Jersey, & Delaware Among 38 States Who Filed Anti-Trust Lawsuit Against Google

Dozens of states filed an anti-trust lawsuit against Google on Thursday, alleging that the search giant has an illegal monopoly over the online search market that hurts consumers and advertisers. Geoff..

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:38Published