Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nicola Sturgeon announces Boxing Day lockdown and festive travel ban

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:40s - Published
Nicola Sturgeon announces Boxing Day lockdown and festive travel ban

Nicola Sturgeon announces Boxing Day lockdown and festive travel ban

Indoor mixing will only be allowed on Christmas Day – and most of Scotlandwill be put into the highest level of lockdown from Boxing Day, NicolaSturgeon has announced.

The Christmas “bubble” policy has been scaled back,with indoor household mixing only allowed on Christmas Day rather than thepreviously-announced five days.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boxing Day Boxing Day 26 December, usually a public holiday in the UK


Nicola Sturgeon Nicola Sturgeon Current First Minister of Scotland, Leader of the Scottish National Party

Nicola Sturgeon admits drug death numbers ‘unacceptable’ as action vowed [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon admits drug death numbers ‘unacceptable’ as action vowed

Nicola Sturgeon has admitted more needs to be done to tackle drug deaths inScotland as her Government was accused of cutting rehabilitation services 'tothe bone'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published
Sturgeon confirms cases of new Covid strain in Scotland [Video]

Sturgeon confirms cases of new Covid strain in Scotland

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed nine infections of a new Covid strain have been identified in Scotland, all within the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area. While initial analysis suggests the new variant may have a faster growth rate and be more transmissible, Ms Sturgeon said further research was being undertaken by Public Health England. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:16Published
Sturgeon 'considering' additional precautions over Christmas [Video]

Sturgeon 'considering' additional precautions over Christmas

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she does not plan to change her position on allowing families in Scotland to mix over Christmas. However she said she would consider whether additional precautions were necessary over the holiday period, given the discovery of a new, fast-spreading strain of Covid. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:31Published
Sturgeon: Indy ref gives Scots choice how to rebuild country [Video]

Sturgeon: Indy ref gives Scots choice how to rebuild country

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said an independence referendum allows Scotland the choice to rebuild the country "in the image of Boris Johnson and the Brexiteers that make up his government", or "recover a society that the majority of people want". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:48Published

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

UK fights new COVID strain, PM orders tighter curbs [Video]

UK fights new COVID strain, PM orders tighter curbs

[NFA] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday imposed tighter coronavirus curbs on millions of people in England and largely reversed plans to ease restrictions over Christmas, as the country battles a new more infectious strain of the virus. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:54Published
Starmer: Millions heartbroken as PM dismissed warnings [Video]

Starmer: Millions heartbroken as PM dismissed warnings

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says he is frustrated that Boris Johnson dismissed the issue of rising coronavirus cases on Wednesday only to introduce tough restrictions today, meaning millions of families will be heartbroken over their cancelled Christmas plans. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:55Published
Mark Drakeford tightens up restrictions for Wales [Video]

Mark Drakeford tightens up restrictions for Wales

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced that lockdown restrictions will come into effect from midnight, amid concern over the new strain of coronavirus. Festive bubbles in Wales will also only apply on Christmas Day. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:05Published

COVID Isn't Scaring Hoards of Christmas Travelers at Airports

 Apparently an untold thousands of folks didn't get Dr. Fauci's memo about not traveling for XMAS ... or they're just ignoring it. LAX was PACKED Friday night..
TMZ.com

Related news from verified sources

Related videos from verified sources

Nicola Sturgeon calls for caution as lockdown restrictions ease in parts of Scotland [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon calls for caution as lockdown restrictions ease in parts of Scotland

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urged caution over the festive periodas lockdown restrictions eased in Scotland.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:33Published
Sturgeon ‘increasingly concerned’ about lack of clarity on Brexit [Video]

Sturgeon ‘increasingly concerned’ about lack of clarity on Brexit

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she is “deeply andincreasingly” concerned about the lack of clarity on arrangements after theBrexit transition period ends.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Coronavirus restrictions to be eased for majority of Scots [Video]

Coronavirus restrictions to be eased for majority of Scots

Cafes, restaurants, shops and hairdressers will be able to reopen in manyareas of Scotland from Friday and Saturday as coronavirus restrictions areeased. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published