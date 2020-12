Video Credit: ODE - Duration: 03:52s - Published 6 days ago

Dating Advice From Netflix's Bridgerton Cast

As there's so much courting in new Netflix series Bridgerton, Melissa Nathoo got the cast to give her some dating advice.

Have a look what Phoebe Dynevor, Regé-Jean Page, Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Coughlan and Claudia Jessie have to say.

Report by Nathoom.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn