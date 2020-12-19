Fox News Owner Rupert Murdoch Gets COVID-19 Vaccine As Tucker Carlson Warns Against It

Global  
 

Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch has publicly thanked workers of Britain's National Health Service for vaccinating him against COVID-19.

This, as Fox News personality Tucker Carlson urged his audience to look at the vaccine with skepticism.

According to Business Insider, Carlson said on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' Thursday, the vaccine 'feels false, because it is.

It's too slick' Meanwhile, Murdoch, 89, and his wife Jerry Hall Murdoch, have been isolating at their home in Oxfordshire, England, for most of the pandemic.

I strongly encourage people around the world to get the vaccine as it becomes available.

Rupert Murdoch Owner, Fox News


