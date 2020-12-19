COVID-19: Watch PM's announcement in full
The PM has cancelled Christmas for millions as he announces Tier 4 for much of the South East.
Zoom Lifts 40-Minute Limit on Free Accounts for the HolidaysZoom Lifts 40-Minute Limit
on Free Accounts for the Holidays.
The limit will be suspended for
two weeks through New Year’s Day.
Whether coming together on the
final day of Hanukkah,..
Amid China stand-off & Pak terror, govt dedicates December to armed forcesAs border tension with China stretches on, the Government of India announced its decision to dedicate the month of December to the country's armed forces. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made the..
SBI chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara on state of economy, banking & NPAs l #HTLS2020SBI chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara spoke on the state of the economy, the way forward and the RBI proposal to allow business houses into banking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership..