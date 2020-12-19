Global  
 

New variant leads to tighter restrictions

UK now has Europe's second-highest confirmed death toll as PM announces Tier 4 restrictions for millions.


UK fights new COVID strain, PM orders tighter curbs [Video]

UK fights new COVID strain, PM orders tighter curbs

[NFA] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday imposed tighter coronavirus curbs on millions of people in England and largely reversed plans to ease restrictions over Christmas, as the country..

New Covid Variant Identified Amid Rising Infections In London And The South-East [Video]

New Covid Variant Identified Amid Rising Infections In London And The South-East

A new variant of coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, has been identified in the UK and may be growing faster than existing variants of the virus, according to health secretary Matt Hancock. It’s..

UK identifies new coronavirus variant; London on toughest curbs [Video]

UK identifies new coronavirus variant; London on toughest curbs

Health officials say a new variant of the virus may contribute to a rapid increase of infections in parts of the country.

