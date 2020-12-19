Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published 11 minutes ago

George Clooney Not Down With Reappraisal Of Batman and Robin

It’s been a couple decades, now, I think we can all just admit it: for a certain version of Batman, Joel Schumacher’s Batman and Robin kind of rules.

A cheesy fever dream, it’s an incredible exercise in ‘90s Blockbuster excess and the sort of Batman that fans of Adam West’s ‘60s series would recognize and enjoy.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t include the film’s star, George Clooney, who really should give himself more credit.

“The truth of the matter is, I was bad in it.