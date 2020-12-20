Biden: Historic Climate A-team

Global  
 

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Obama White House; Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images; AP Photo/Susan Walsh; N.C.

Department of Environmental Quality; Photo by Alex Edelman/Getty Images; and REUTERS/Beawiharta.

President-elect Joe Biden formally introduced his climate team during a press briefing Saturday.

The team is stacked with pro-climate heavyweights and a number of firsts, including Michael Regan, who would be the first Black man to lead the Environmental Protection Agency if confirmed.

Biden has said he intends to make climate change a top priority, though his agenda will face steep challenges in a divided government.


