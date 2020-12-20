Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published 9 minutes ago

Biden: Historic Climate A-team

President-elect Joe Biden formally introduced his climate team during a press briefing Saturday.

The team is stacked with pro-climate heavyweights and a number of firsts, including Michael Regan, who would be the first Black man to lead the Environmental Protection Agency if confirmed.

Biden has said he intends to make climate change a top priority, though his agenda will face steep challenges in a divided government.