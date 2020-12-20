Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:20s - Published 4 days ago

Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was seen outside dubbing studio in Mumbai.

He was seen in casual attire with mask on.

Actor Shilpa Shetty was also seen outside dubbing studio in Juhu.

She was seen wearing a face shield amid pandemic.

Superstar Akshay Kumar was clicked outside a sound studio also.

He was seen in all black attire.