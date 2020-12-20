Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar snapped in Mumbai

Comedian Bharti Singh along with husband Harsh Limbachiyaa granted bail by Mumbai court in the drugs case today. Karan Johar rejects Disney+ Hotstar's offer to release Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra on OTT. To know more about the world of entertainment, keep following Desimartini
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were clicked at a dubbing studio in suburban Mumbai. The two were presumably dubbing for their fantasy drama, Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is Ranbir and Alia's first film together. Fans were happy to see Ranbir and Alia together. They also expressed excitement to watch Brahmastra. Earlier this month, the duo was joined by the Brahmastra team for a 10-day schedule in Mumbai. The film was scheduled to release in December 2020 after several delays. The release has, however, been pushed yet again owing to Covid-19 pandemic. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia. Produced by Karan Johar, Brahmastra is the first instalment of an ambitious fantasy trilogy.
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was snapped outside YRF studio in Mumbai's Andheri. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was spotted in Bandra. He was seen in traditional attire. Yami Gautam was snapped post salon session in Juhu. She was seen wearing a mask to mitigate the spread of virus. Gauahar Khan and actor Zaid Darbar were spotted at Mumbai airport. Mrunal Thakur was also spotted in Bandra.
Actors Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush were spotted at the Taj Mahal. The actors were shooting in Agra for their upcoming film Atrangi Re. In a video posted by Sara, she can be seen introducing Akshay with a rhyme. Akshay, who is still wearing the headgear, goes on to say that people who try always win. Akshay's picture from Monday in Shah Jahan's costume had caused quite a stir. The actor had earlier shared a video dressed up as Shah Jahan for the film. In the video, Akshay was seen twirling with the Taj Mahal forming a picturesque background. Directed by Aanand L Rai, Atrangi Re was announced earlier this year. After lockdown ended, Sara was the first to return to shoot and was joined by Akshay later. This is the first time that Sara, Akshay and Aanand are collaborating. Aanand has earlier made films such as Tanu Weds Manu series and Raanjhanaa.
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared his “proud son-in-law” moment on Twitter. The actor shared Hollywood director Christopher Nolan’s message for Dimple Kapadia. Nolan shared a note for Dimple who worked in the director’s latest movie Tenet. Tenet was released in India on December 4. Nolan had earlier shared a message for Indian fans on the release eve of the film. Watch the full video for more details.
Fans have seen the gorgeous Shamita Shetty portray various characters in her films and shows. Well the beauty is all set to shine on-screen once again with ZEE5’s upcoming web show Black Widows and this time the audience will get to see her in a deadly yet hilarious role. In an exclusive chat with Desimartini, Shamita got candid about her character and even revealed how her family, including sister Shilpa Shetty, reacted to the trailer.
Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty was spotted in Khar. She was seen in an all black outfit and looked casual yet chic. In casual look, actor Malaika Arora snapped in Bandra. Former beauty pageant winner Urvashi Rautela clicked in Juhu in sporty look. She smiled for the camera.
Shilpa Shetty has been sharing adorable glimpses of daughter Samisha on social media. However, in all the pictures and videos, the munchkin's face was hidden. On Friday afternoon, fans finally got the first glimpse of little Samisha's face. Shilpa stepped out with Samisha and waved for the paparazzi calling out to her. Soon, glimpses of the nine-month-old were widely shared on social media. Shilpa and her husband, Raj Kundra, welcomed Samisha through surrogacy on February 15. The celebrity couple are also parents to seven-year-old son Viaan. On work front, Shilpa is all set to return to the big screen after a hiatus of 13 years. Shilpa will be seen in Sabbir Khan's Nikamma alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The Bollywood diva also has Priyadarshan’s comedy Hungama 2 in the pipeline.
Starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Starring in lead roles playing their real parts of that of an actor and director in reel life, AK vs AK is your conventional Bollywood masala film, and no, you can't afford to leave your brains behind while watching it. It's made intelligently, has a clever screenplay, even smarter direction and some ace performances that make it a wholesome watch. Kapoor's and Kashyap's camaraderie even while having a spat, looks so real that you are left to wonder if they're actually venting out for some old grudge or are they doing it just for the film. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, AK vs AK is an edge of the seat thriller that makes you guessing what's next and eventually treats you with the fabulously written climax. It also features Sonam Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in supporting roles. It's currently streaming on Netflix.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) questioned Arjun Rampal for around six hours at its Mumbai office on Dec 21. He was questioned in connection with psychotropic substances found at his home. Zonal director Sameer Wankhede said that the agency has found some contradiction in the prescription submitted by the actor to NCB. “There was a discrepancy in Arjun Rampal's statement. He can be called for questioning once again,” Sameer said. Last month, the agency had conducted a search at Rampal’s residence in Bandra. It seized electronics gadgets & some medicine restricted under the NDPS Act. NCB had already questioned Rampal and his partner Gabriella Demetriades in connection to the Bollywood drug case. On November 13, Rampal was questioned for nearly seven hours. Gabriella had also been called for two rounds of questioning by the NCB. Watch the full video for more.
A ward boy allegedly molested a female patient at a private hospital in Mumbai. The 25-year-old accused has been arrested by the police. The female patient was admitted to the hospital for a surgery on December 16. The accused allegedly molested her on the pretext of applying medicine on December 17. “We have registered an FIR & taken the accused into custody,” informed a Police official. Watch the full video for more.
