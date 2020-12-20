750+ kids get free meals over holiday break

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 1 day ago

In clay county... more than 7-hundred and 50-kids will have food this holiday thanks to the tireless work of volunteers.

The clay county youth food program -- with the help of the y-m-c-a and other donors -- prepared hundreds of food donations to help families over winter break.

Volunteers worked from the county fairgrounds and sent out deliveries.

This "christmas delivery" has been offered the last 6-years.

The food program was started to help feed families over summer vacation... but has grown to help families all year.

"we noticed that whenever kids came back to school that they actually lost weight over those two weeks, so just knowing that we can do our part to take care of them and make sure that they're fed over that break."

"fry" says volunteers will be out tomorrow as well -- still making deliveries.

She also tells us if you are interested in getting food delivered to you or want to help deliver food you can learn more online.

