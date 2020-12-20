2 held for stealing iPhones from warehouse in Gurugram

Family members of late Maha Vir Chakra awardee Brigadier Kailas Prasad Pande were felicitated on December 17 as a part of 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh', the 50th anniversary year celebrations of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the birth of Bangladesh. The Victory Flame, which was handed over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to various Army commands on the 50th anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, reached Gurugram and was handed over to the wife of veteran Late Brigadier Kailash Prasad Pande, Saroj Pande. PM Modi had lit the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' from the eternal flame of the NWM on Dec 16. Four golden victory torches were lit and they are now being taken in four directions of India, including to the villages of the Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra awardees of the 1971 war, to relive their bravery and sacrifices. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:50Published
Medical staff of different hospitals from Punjab reached Singhu Border (Delhi-Haryana border). "We're here to support agitating farmers but we all are ready to serve if anyone falls ill," said a staff nurse. 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the new farm laws has entered day 25 today.
Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at latter's residence in Delhi on December 19. "I believe that the talk could be held in the next 2-3 days. A solution to this issue (farmers' protest) should be found through discussion. I have said that this issue should be resolved soon," said Haryana CM to media persons.