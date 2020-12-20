Global  
 

2 held for stealing iPhones from warehouse in Gurugram

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:48s - Published
Two persons were arrested in possession of 38 iPhones that they had stolen from the warehouse in Haryana's Gurugram.

The culprits worked at an Amazon warehouse in Bilaspur town of Haryana.

The iPhones cost worth Rs 50 lakh.

Speaking to ANI, ACP (Crime) of Gurugram, Preet Pal Singh said, "They stole phones when security checking was suspended to avoid contact in view of COVID-19."


