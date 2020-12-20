Global  
 

Former Oneida Police Chief dies

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Former Oneida Police Chief dies

Former Oneida Police Chief dies

The Oneida Police Department is reporting former Chief David R.

Meeker Senior has died.

The department posting a tribute on their Facebook page commemorating his 36 years of service.

Has passed away.

Meeker served the oneida police department 36 years from july of 1981 to october of 2017...when he retired due to an unexpected illness.

The department says a person came by this evening and put up this memorial..in front of the station... in honor of the chief.

The oneida police department posting a tribute to their face book page saying our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire meeker family and friends, and we offer our sincere condolences ring thisdifficult e watch from here, rest in peace chief.

