Boise Bicycle Project gives away hundreds of new bikes

I'MNICOLE CAMARDAFOR THE PAST 14YEARS THE BOISEBICYCLE PROJECTHAS REFURBISHEDAND GIVEN AWAYBIKES TO KIDSDURING THEHOLIDAYS.THIS YEAR HAS BEENDIFFERENT AND OURSTEVE DENTREPORTS THATDESPITE ALL THECHALLENGESCREATED BY THEPANDEMICVOLUNTEERS WERESTILL ABLE TO GIVEAWAY BIKES ANDSPREAD HOPE AS WELOOK FORWARD TO2021."WE SEE ALL THESEKIDS RIDING AROUNDTHEY ALL HAVEHUGE SMILES ONTHEIR FACES WECAN'T QUITE SEETHEM BECAUSE OFTHE MASK BUT YOUCAN SEE IT IN THEIREYES.""THERE ARE SOMANY OF THESE KIDSWHERE IT IS THEIRFIRST BICYCLEEVERY SINGLE ONEOF THEM AREREFERRED TO USTHROUGH A NON-PROFIT ACOUNSELOR ATEACHER OR SOCIALWORKER THESE ARETHE KIDS THAT NEEDTHE BIKES THEMOST."THE BOISE BICYCLEPROJECT GAVE AWAY420 BIKES ACHRISTMAS MIRACLEDURING A TOUGHYEAR."THIS HAS BEENSUCH A HARD YEARFOR SO MANYPEOPLE WE DON'TKNOW WHAT THEYHAVE GONETHROUGH BUT WEKNOW IT HASN'TBEEN EASY."AND IT WASN'T EASYTO REFURBISH ALLTHESE BIKES DURINGTHE PANDEMIC BUTVOLUNTEERSSTEPPED UPWORKING FROMTHEIR OWNGARAGES.

BIKESHOPS CHIPPED ANDSOMEHOW MADE THEIMPOSSIBLE HAPPEN."EVERYBODY WHOHAS BEEN INVOLVEDIN IT IS A BIG DAYFOR THEM AS WELLBECAUSE THEYKNOW DURING THISHARD IMPOSSIBLEYEAR WE CREATEDSOMETHINGBEAUTIFUL WECREATED HOPE."THE BOISE BICYCLEPROJECT MADE THISEVENT COVID SAFEBY SETTING UPDIFFERENT STATIONSOPERATING KIND OFLIKE A DRIVETHROUGH."SOMEBODY COMESOUT AND ASKS THEMIF THEY WANT HOTCHOCOLATE ORCOFFEE ANY SNACKSOR TREATS THEYASK IF THEY WANTANY COATS HATS ORGLOVES THEN THEYPULL UP A LITTLE BITFURTHER AND WEREGISTER THEM.AND THEN THESECHILDREN GET TOPICK UP THEIRBRAND-NEWBICYCLES."THEN THEY ARE OUTRIDING AROUNDGETTING THEIRPICTURE TAKEN ALLSORTS OF FUN STUFFSO EVERY SINGLEDETAIL IS DIALED INIT IS UNBELIEVABLETHAT WE WERE ABLETO PULL IT OFF."THIS MARKS THE14TH YEAR FORJIMMY HALLYBURTONIN THE HOLIDAY KIDSBIKE GIVEAWAY HECALLED TODAY HISPROUDEST MOMENT."PROUD OF ALL THEVOLUNTEERS PROUDOF ALL THESE KIDSAND JUST EXCITEDFOR WHAT AHOPEFUL 2021LOOKS LIKE FORTHEM RIDINGAROUND ON TWOWHEELS IT ALMOSTBRINGS ME TOTEARS IT IS ANAMAZING DAY FOREVERYBODY AND I'MJUST SO PROUD OFEVERYONE WHO WASINVOLVED."STEVE DENT IDAHONEWS SIX.IN ADDITION TO THE420 BIKES THEY GAVEAWAY TODAY... THEBOISE BICYCLEPROJECT WILL ALSODELIVER ONEHUNDRED BIKES TOTHE FORT HALL ANDDUCK VALLEY NATIVEAMERIC