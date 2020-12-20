Bernard Blackwell All Star Game at Brandon HS Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 00:43s - Published 4 days ago Bernard Blackwell All Star Game at Brandon HS The top seniors in the Magnolia State suited up one more time for their final high school football game. The North and South All Stars met at Brandon High School for the annual Bernard Blackwell All Star Game. South wins 16-10 over the North. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend REGUALR SEASON S-E-C WIN INDECEMBER FOR THE FIRST TIMEIN 56 YEARS.THE BEST SENIOR IS IN THESTATE PLAYED THEIR FINALFOOTBALL GAME IN THEBERNARD BLACKWELL ALL STARGAME AT BRANDON HIGHSCHOOL.MAGEE'S CAYDEN BRIDGESTHE STATE CHAMP HAULS IN ADEEP PASS FROM ALAN FOLLISOF WEST JONES. THE SOUTHTEAM GETS IN THE REDZONELATE IN THE THIRD QUARTER.THAT WOULD SET UP THIS TOUGHTOUCHDOWN RUN BY BILOXIRUNNING BACK KRISHUNKENDRICK WHO GETS IN ON THSECOND EFFORT. 16 TO 3 SOUTHLEADS.TUPELO QUARTERBACK JAKEWEIR HITS REID FLANAGAN OFHERNANDO TO PUT THE NORTHTEAM ON THE BOARD BUT NOCOMEBACKS TODAY. SOU





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Horrible mark' on U.S. justice system -Bernard's family



In an interview done days before Brandon Bernard's execution, which was carried out Thursday evening, family members described Bernard as a 'positive' person and said his execution would be a 'horrible.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:29 Published 2 weeks ago Trump Administration Executes Brandon Bernard



Brandon Bernard has been executed at age 40, despite opposition from the same jurors who sentenced him to death and the prosecutor who defended his death sentence. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:13 Published 2 weeks ago Brandon Bernard Executed At Federal Prison In Indiana



Death row inmate Brandon Bernard has been executed by lethal injection at a federal prison in Indiana. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:29 Published 2 weeks ago

