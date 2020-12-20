Bernard Blackwell All Star Game at Brandon HS
The top seniors in the Magnolia State suited up one more time for their final high school football game.
The North and South All Stars met at Brandon High School for the annual Bernard Blackwell All Star Game.
South wins 16-10 over the North.
REGUALR SEASON S-E-C WIN INDECEMBER FOR THE FIRST TIMEIN 56 YEARS.THE BEST SENIOR IS IN THESTATE PLAYED THEIR FINALFOOTBALL GAME IN THEBERNARD BLACKWELL ALL STARGAME AT BRANDON HIGHSCHOOL.MAGEE'S CAYDEN BRIDGESTHE STATE CHAMP HAULS IN ADEEP PASS FROM ALAN FOLLISOF WEST JONES.
THE SOUTHTEAM GETS IN THE REDZONELATE IN THE THIRD QUARTER.THAT WOULD SET UP THIS TOUGHTOUCHDOWN RUN BY BILOXIRUNNING BACK KRISHUNKENDRICK WHO GETS IN ON THSECOND EFFORT.
16 TO 3 SOUTHLEADS.TUPELO QUARTERBACK JAKEWEIR HITS REID FLANAGAN OFHERNANDO TO PUT THE NORTHTEAM ON THE BOARD BUT NOCOMEBACKS TODAY.
