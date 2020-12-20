Europe: Morgues overwhelmed amid relentless second COVID wave
Three days into a hard lockdown, Germany experiences another day with more than 30,000 infections.
EU plans to start vaccinations on Dec. 27European Union states will start vaccinations against COVID-19 in 10 days as Europe tries to catch up with Britain and the United States after what some have criticized as a slow EU approval process for the shots. Soraya Ali reports.
Global Pandemic Causes Carbon Dioxide Emissions to Drop 7% in 2020Global Pandemic , Causes Carbon Dioxide Emissions, to Drop 7% in 2020 .
Although 2020 was a devastating year for many, COVID-19
lockdowns actually benefited the environment. .
The Global Carbon..
UK identifies new coronavirus variant; London on toughest curbsHealth officials say a new variant of the virus may contribute to a rapid increase of infections in parts of the country.
Germany to impose stricter COVID lockdown during holiday seasonChancellor Merkel says schools and most shops to close from Wednesday to battle rise in coronavirus cases.