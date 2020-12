Volunteers gathered at the Dr. Piper Center for Social Services building bikes and sorting toys for children in the Dunbar community and surrounding areas, in preparation for the 106th annual Christmas Day celebration.



Related videos from verified sources Zoom Lifts 40-Minute Limit on Free Accounts for the Holidays



As the holidays approach, Zoom has announced they will waive the time restraint imposed on free users through New Year's Day. Credit: GOBankingRates Duration: 00:44 Published 1 day ago Check out how the Lincoln Park Zoo celebrates the holidays



A Chicago holiday tradition lives on, despite the COVID-19 Pandemic. Lincoln Park Zoo's (https://www.lpzoo.org) annual ZooLights celebration started Nov. 20 and runs through Jan. 3."We light up all the.. Credit: Localish Duration: 02:17 Published 1 day ago Mumbai Santa distributes masks, sanitizers among locals



A man dressed as Santa Claus carried out sanitization drive in Mumbai. Ashok Kurmi distributed face masks to people in Rani Lakshmi Chowk area on December 17 amid coronavirus pandemic. He donned the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 03:17 Published 2 days ago