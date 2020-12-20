Oregon defends Pac-12 title with win over No. 13 USC

Video Credit: KDRV - Published 3 minutes ago

Filling in for Washington in the Pac-12 Conference Championship, the Oregon Ducks end a two-game losing streak with a 31-24 win over No.

Got some college football this year.

And bonus for oregon fans-- a pac-12 championship.

"this had to be a physical game.

We had to play our kind of football.

We were really inching to get back to our kind of football.

That is where we found ourselves tonight.

I am certainly very proud of this football team."

Cam well it was exactly that.

3rd play of the game.

Kedon slovis looking for the first.

Picked off by demodore lenoir.

The can't pull em down.

A flag on usc to add insult to injury.

==== right after that, anthony brown jr enters the game for oregon for the first time ever.

He throws a touchdown to jaylon redd on his first ever play as a duck.

Oregon up 7 nothing in just a minute and 11 seconds.

==== josh oregon's defense looking vicous and slovis looking rattled.

His thrid pass of the game goes right to jamal hill.

2 receptions for usc's offense.

2 picks for oregon's defense.

=== 7:14 left in the 1st.

Shough back in the game for oregon.

And he finds hunter kampoyer who goes over the top of the defense.

Oregon scores and makes it a 14-0 game just halfway through the 1st.

=== cam still in the 1st.

4th and inches for usc.

Kayvon thibedeaux sneaks through the line and drops em for a loss.

Thibedeaux would go on to win the mvp of the game.

==== down to under a minute left in the first.

Demodore lenoir trips and falls on press coverage.

And armon ra st.

Brown is wide open.

Usc brings it within a score and gains a little momentum.

==== josh 2nd quarter now.

Off a blocked punt for the ducks.

Shough finds tight end dj johnson.

He skips into the ducks came off of turnovers.

And oregon's defensive line looked impressive all night.

Josh middway through the 2nd half, anthony brown jr comes in for a 2nd play.

And once again, throws a touchdown pass.

This one to travis dye.

The ducks go up 28-14.

=== cam midway through the 4th now, 31-17.

4th and goal.

Slovis finds bru mccoy right on the plane.

He is ruled in.

The trojans within a score.

=== oregon offense stalls.

Slovis has another chance within a score.

He is trying to throw it away here but jamal hill spoils that idea.

This is ruled incomplete, but then reviewed.

And it looks even closer than people might have imagined.

But after review.

He had possesion with that left foot down.

Interception.

It becomes oregons ball and look at jamal hill so relieved and excited.

It helps oregon drain more clock down.

Oregon goes on to win its second consecutive pac-12 championship.

And in what has been a bizar year, it wasnt oregon's offense that was the edge, but oregon's defense.

31-24.

"really just came out with an attitude.

Came out with a purpose.

They talked about going