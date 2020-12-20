Global  
 

PM Modi visits Gurudwara Rakab Ganj, pays tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Guru Teg Bahadur for his supreme sacrifice.

The prime minister has gone to Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi in an unscheduled visit.

Officials said there was no security or traffic barriers for people during the visit.

PM Modi had also paid homage to Guru Teg Bahadur on his Shaheedi Diwas on Saturday.

Guru Teg Bahadur was the ninth of 10 Gurus of the Sikh religion.

Born in Amritsar in 1621, Guru Tegh Bahadur was the youngest son of Guru Hargobind.

His martyrdom is remembered as the Shaheedi Divas of Guru Tegh Bahadur.


Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Guru Tegh Bahadur Guru Tegh Bahadur Ninth Guru of Sikhism

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib

Amritsar Amritsar Metropolis in Punjab, India

Guru Hargobind Guru Hargobind

