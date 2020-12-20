PM Modi visits Gurudwara Rakab Ganj, pays tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib on the morning of December 20 and paid tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur for his supreme sacrifice. "This morning, I prayed at the historic Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, where the pious body of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji was cremated. I felt extremely blessed. I, like millions around the world, am deeply inspired by the kindnesses of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji," said PM Narendra Modi.
Farmers continue to hold protest against centre's three farm laws. The protest has entered 25th day at Delhi-UP border on December 20. Protesters will observe 'Shaheedi Diwas' today at the protest site. Speaking to ANI, Chief Secretary (Delhi-NCR) of Bhartiya Kisan Union, Mange Ram Tyagi said, "We will observe Shaheedi Diwas today and will pay tribute to those who lost their lives during this movement."
Medical staff of different hospitals from Punjab reached Singhu Border (Delhi-Haryana border). "We're here to support agitating farmers but we all are ready to serve if anyone falls ill," said a staff nurse. 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the new farm laws has entered day 25 today.
Protest seemed to not have impacted the spirit of the agitating farmers. Several farmers have been staying away from families to protest against the Centre farm laws. A farmer celebrated his son's birthday by cutting cake at the Ghazipur Border. Protesting farmers gathered together at the demonstration site and sang song for the birthday boy. BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait was also present during the birthday celebration. Earlier, another farmer had celebrated the first birthday of his daughter at Tikri border. Farmers had decorated the protest site with colourful balloons, posters and cut cake. Farmers are protesting at different Delhi borders against the Centre's newly enacted farm laws. Hundreds of farmers have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi since November 26. Govt has held many rounds of talks with farmers' unions offering changes to the farm laws. Farmers are, however, firm with their demand that Centre should repeal the three new farm laws.
Nation remembered Guru Nanak Dev on his 551st birth anniversary on November 30. Devotees offered prayers at Golden Temple in Amritsar following Covid-19 protocols. People along with their families lit candles and offered prayers in the temple premises. On the occasion, devotees also visited Delhi's Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to offer prayers. Earlier, PM Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind paid tributes to Nanak - the founder of Sikhism. President Kovind also inaugurated the renovated PBG Regimental Gurudwara at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended greetings to people on Guru Nanak Jayanti. Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated with fervour throughout nation and around the world. Also known as Gurpurab, Nanak Jayanti celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru. It is observed on the full moon day of Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar.
BSF was involved in an encounter on December 16 in Rajatal Border Outpost area, in Amritsar sector. Two intruders armed with automatic rifles were killed in exchange of fire. AK 56 rifle with 61 rounds and Magnum rifle, recovered. The 2 were from Pakistan, informed Bhupender Singh, DIG BSF.
Amritsar witnessed dense fog as cold wave conditions prevailed in the city on December 17. Visibility dropped extensively due to weather condition. Cold wave conditions very likely in some pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh Rajasthan, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh during next 2 days, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD)
Farmers in Punjab blocked main highway routes in Mohali and Amritsar on December 08 to show their anguish against Centre's farm laws. Farmers in Mohali blocked Chandigarh highway .National Highway 1 was blocked by Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee in Amritsar. Several farmers' groups came in support of the 'bandh' across the country. Agitation has entered 13th day at Singhu border.
On the auspicious occasion of Bandi Chhor Divas, Sikh warriors demonstrated their extraordinary skills in horse riding in Amritsar on November 15. Bandi Chhor Divas is celebrated to mark the historical release of the sixth Sikh guru, Guru Hargobind, from the Mughal prison along with 52 kings in 1620.
Sikh warriors performed martial arts on the occasion of Bandi Chhor Divas in Amritsar on Nov 15. They also rode on elephants during martial art performance. Bandi Chhor Divas is celebrated to mark the historical release of the sixth Sikh guru, Guru Hargobind, from the Mughal prison along with 52 kings in 1620.
