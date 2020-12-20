Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

HM Amit Shah arrives in Birbhum

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:30s - Published
HM Amit Shah arrives in Birbhum

HM Amit Shah arrives in Birbhum

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah reached Birbhum, West Bengal on December 20.

He is scheduled to visit Visva-Bharati University in the district later today.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amit Shah Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs (India)

Amit Shah visits Visva-Bharati, pays tribute to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore

 Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited Visva-Bharati and paid homage to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore at Rabindra Bhavan on the University campus. Shah,..
IndiaTimes

TMC heavyweight leads 6 MLAs, 1 MP into BJP ahead of 2021 polls

 In an unprecedented pre-poll churn in Bengal that Union home minister Amit Shah termed “just the beginning”, former minister and Mamata Banerjee aide Suvendu..
IndiaTimes

H&M H&M

Zara, H&M stem decline in sales [Video]

Zara, H&M stem decline in sales

Fashion retailer Inditex posted a 14% fall in sales in the three months from August to October, an improvement on a 31% drop in the previous quarter, as shoppers gingerly returned to stores. As Ciara Lee reports, rival H&M also managed to stem losses in its latest results. Ciara Lee reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:31Published
'New anti-terror policy': On 26/11 anniversary, PM Modi's tribute to victims [Video]

'New anti-terror policy': On 26/11 anniversary, PM Modi's tribute to victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the victims of 26/11 Mumbai attacks on its 12th anniversary. He said that India cannot forget the 'wounds of the Mumbai terror attacks'. PM Modi also highlighted that India is fighting terrorism with new policy and process. The PM was addressing the concluding session of 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference. Earlier, HM Amit Shah took to Twitter to pay tributes to victims of Mumbai terror attacks. Maharashtra CM Thackeray and Guv Koshyari paid respect to victims of the terror attacks. The event took place at Mumbai Police Commissionerate office premises. The ghastly attacks, which began on November 26, 2008, lasted for four days. 10 LeT terrorists carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks in Mumbai. Attacks killed 166 people, including six Americans, and injured more than 300.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:12Published

Birbhum district Birbhum district District of West Bengal in India

8-foot-long python rescued in WB's Birbhum [Video]

8-foot-long python rescued in WB's Birbhum

An 8-feet long python was rescued from West Bengal on December 06. Snake was found in Suri area of Birbhum. It was later released into the forest.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:04Published

West Bengal West Bengal State in Eastern India

India’s Covid-19 toll falling but Tamil Nadu & Kerala buck the trend

 The total nationwide deaths due to Covid declined from 6,447 (during Nov 22-Dec 5) to 4,951 (Dec 5-18). Maharashtra and Delhi, followed by West Bengal, Kerala..
IndiaTimes

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

PM Modi to interact with farmers on Dec 25; BJP to hold 'kisan samvad' across UP

 Prime Minister Modi will interact with farmers on the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25, the BJP said, adding that the party..
IndiaTimes

None from Didi's family wants to be CM: TMC

 Nobody from Mamata Banerjee’s family wants to be chief minister, Trinamool Congress said on Saturday, hurling the nepotism barb back at BJP and its recruit..
IndiaTimes

Visva-Bharati University Visva-Bharati University Public central university in Santiniketan, West Bengal, India


Related videos from verified sources

TMC's Madan Mitra mocks Suvendu Adhikari, says 'party is free from virus now' [Video]

TMC's Madan Mitra mocks Suvendu Adhikari, says 'party is free from virus now'

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Madan Mitra on December 19 mocked former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah by..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:48Published
Party will form govt with more than 200 seats in WB: Amit Shah [Video]

Party will form govt with more than 200 seats in WB: Amit Shah

Ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections, Home Minister Amit Shah on December 19 visited the state. While addressing a gathering in Medinipur, Shah said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:34Published
Suvendu Adhikari joins BJP in presence of Amit Shah [Video]

Suvendu Adhikari joins BJP in presence of Amit Shah

Former All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Suvendu Adhikari joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on December 19. He joined the party in presence of Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published