Stalin sets eye on 2021, invokes #RejectADMK slogan | Oneindia News

DMK leader MK Stalin launched the party's election campaign for the crucial 2021 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

Hardselling the slogan 'reject AIADMK', Stalin said the ruling state government should be voted out bcause of unemployment, corruption and rampant bribery among other issues.

