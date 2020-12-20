Europe's week: Vaccine approval close while Brexit talks still too close to call

Christmas stockpiling and Brexit uncertainty have again caused huge queues oflorries to stack up in Kent. A long line of HGVs stretched up to five miles onthe M20 as freight drivers headed for the Eurotunnel. The latest delays cameas the UK marked less than two weeks until 2021 and the end of the Brexittransition period. Businesses, in a bid to avoid cross-Channel disruption inJanuary, are stockpiling goods before the new year, in addition to the usualChristmas rush. On Saturday the queue along the left-hand lane of the motorwaystarted in the Ashford area and stretched several miles to the Eurotunnelentrance at Folkestone.
The EU finally gave a date - 27th December - for when vaccines will be rolled out, pending approval from the European Medicine Agency, but why the wait when other countries are already rolling out jabs?
European Union states will start vaccinations against COVID-19 in 10 days as Europe tries to catch up with Britain and the United States after what some have criticized as a slow EU approval process for the shots. Soraya Ali reports.
Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine on Friday became the second to receive emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, welcome news to a nation with a staggering COVID-19 death toll of over 311,000 lives lost. Gavino Garay reports.
Pantomime performers say they had to “adapt or quit” as the festive traditionmoved online and to car parks to meet coronavirus restrictions this year.Social-distancing measures mean many productions have moved audiences onlineby video call or into cars as part of a drive-in experience.
As a part of Christmas celebrations, a cake show kicked off in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on December 20. 10-day long programme attracted locals to the event. This year's theme is dedicated to COVID warriors. People were also delighted to see other varieties of cakes in shape of Christmas Tree, Barbie Doll, Toy Train, etc.