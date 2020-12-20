Global  
 

Europe's week: Vaccine approval close while Brexit talks still too close to call

The European Medicines Agency is close to approving Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, but Brexit negotiations are still on a knife-edge.

Here's a look at the past week in Europe.


Brexit Countdown: 11 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit Countdown: 11 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

UK and EU remain far apart after another day of post-Brexit trade talks [Video]

UK and EU remain far apart after another day of post-Brexit trade talks

Negotiators are meeting in Brussels this weekend ahead of a Sunday deadline called by the European Parliament.

Brexit: No trade deal unless 'substantial shift' from EU, UK says

 With a decision expected before Christmas, UK sources say it is increasingly likely there will be no deal.
BBC News
Christmas rush and Brexit uncertainty fuel miles-long lorry queues [Video]

Christmas rush and Brexit uncertainty fuel miles-long lorry queues

Christmas stockpiling and Brexit uncertainty have again caused huge queues oflorries to stack up in Kent. A long line of HGVs stretched up to five miles onthe M20 as freight drivers headed for the Eurotunnel. The latest delays cameas the UK marked less than two weeks until 2021 and the end of the Brexittransition period. Businesses, in a bid to avoid cross-Channel disruption inJanuary, are stockpiling goods before the new year, in addition to the usualChristmas rush. On Saturday the queue along the left-hand lane of the motorwaystarted in the Ashford area and stretched several miles to the Eurotunnelentrance at Folkestone.

EU vaccine wait nearly over, but what took so long? [Video]

EU vaccine wait nearly over, but what took so long?

The EU finally gave a date - 27th December - for when vaccines will be rolled out, pending approval from the European Medicine Agency, but why the wait when other countries are already rolling out jabs?

EU plans to start vaccinations on Dec. 27 [Video]

EU plans to start vaccinations on Dec. 27

European Union states will start vaccinations against COVID-19 in 10 days as Europe tries to catch up with Britain and the United States after what some have criticized as a slow EU approval process for the shots. Soraya Ali reports.

New EMA director Emer Cooke: 'Safety and quality' of COVID-19 vaccine is my top priority [Video]

New EMA director Emer Cooke: 'Safety and quality' of COVID-19 vaccine is my top priority

Emer Cooke, who has taken up the role as the new director of the European Medicines Agency, is heading the body whose top priority is approving a coronavirus vaccine. It's a heavy responsibility.

Moderna coronavirus vaccines are on the way, will start arriving in states Monday

 Moderna coronavirus vaccine deliveries should begin to arrive across the nation on Monday as shipments of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine continue.
USATODAY.com

A COVID-19 vaccine gets a little bit extra

 Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Antivirus will be taking a break over the holidays. We’ll be back on January 9th.

When..
The Verge
U.S. FDA authorizes second COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

U.S. FDA authorizes second COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine on Friday became the second to receive emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, welcome news to a nation with a staggering COVID-19 death toll of over 311,000 lives lost. Gavino Garay reports.

U.S. FDA authorizes second vaccine [Video]

U.S. FDA authorizes second vaccine

Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine on Friday became the second to receive emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, welcome news to a nation with a staggering COVID-19 death toll of over 311,000 lives lost. Gavino Garay reports.

Colombia makes vaccine deals with Pfizer & AstraZeneca [Video]

Colombia makes vaccine deals with Pfizer & AstraZeneca

Colombia has made deals with pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and AstraZeneca to provide 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in 2021.

Coronavirus: Trump's Covid vaccine chief admits delivery mistake

 The army general apologises to states who will get fewer Pfizer doses than they were expecting.
BBC News
Moderna, McKesson ready to roll out vaccine [Video]

Moderna, McKesson ready to roll out vaccine

A second COVID-19 vaccine is ready to start shipping to more than 3,800 U.S. sites this weekend, Moderna and drug distributor McKesson said. Fred Katayama reports.

Covid: With no clarity on board exam dates, schools conduct pre-board exams in online mode

 With no clarity yet on dates of board examinations next year, several schools are already conducting pre-board exams in online mode to ensure that students are..
IndiaTimes
Pantomime performers adapt to life during Covid-19 [Video]

Pantomime performers adapt to life during Covid-19

Pantomime performers say they had to “adapt or quit” as the festive traditionmoved online and to car parks to meet coronavirus restrictions this year.Social-distancing measures mean many productions have moved audiences onlineby video call or into cars as part of a drive-in experience.

Eye-catchy Christmas cakes delight visitors in Coimbatore [Video]

Eye-catchy Christmas cakes delight visitors in Coimbatore

As a part of Christmas celebrations, a cake show kicked off in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on December 20. 10-day long programme attracted locals to the event. This year's theme is dedicated to COVID warriors. People were also delighted to see other varieties of cakes in shape of Christmas Tree, Barbie Doll, Toy Train, etc.

Europe's week: Brexit talks stuck as EU budget finally moves forward [Video]

Europe's week: Brexit talks stuck as EU budget finally moves forward

It wasn't all doom and gloom this week for EU negotiations.

Brexit: Barnier staying is a good sign, says Northern Ireland Secretary [Video]

Brexit: Barnier staying is a good sign, says Northern Ireland Secretary

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has said a decision by EU chiefnegotiator Michel Barnier to stay on in London this week to continue talks ona post-Brexit trade deal is a “very good sign”...

