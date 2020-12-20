Londoners rush to shops on eve of new restrictions

Within minutes of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing an effective lockdown on over 16 million people in England, shoppers hit the streets for a final attempt to stock up on Christmas presents and supplies.

Eye-catchy Christmas cakes delight visitors in Coimbatore As a part of Christmas celebrations, a cake show kicked off in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on December 20. 10-day long programme attracted locals to the event. This year's theme is dedicated to COVID warriors. People were also delighted to see other varieties of cakes in shape of Christmas Tree, Barbie Doll, Toy Train, etc.

What are the new Christmas rules? Boris Johnson has cancelled Christmas for millions of people across London andsouth-east England, who will go up to a new Tier 4 of restrictions. What doesthis mean for people living in these areas?

How Boris Johnson's message on Christmas has changed Christmas plans have been torn up for millions in England – with new Tier 4restrictions seeing harsh curbs on planned meet-ups, while in the rest ofEngland, Wales and Scotland, the proposed easing of restrictions for lateDecember has been severely curtailed.

Matt Hancock: The new variant is out of control Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells Andrew Marr the new coronavirus variant isout of control. In England, Boris Johnson effectively cancelled Christmas foralmost 18 million people in London, south-eastern and eastern England as theregion was put into a new two-week lockdown from Sunday. Under the new Tier 4rules non-essential shops – as well as gyms, cinemas, casinos and hairdressers– have to stay shut and people are limited to meeting one other person fromanother household in an outdoor public space. Those in Tier 4 were told theyshould not travel out of the region, while those outside were advised againstvisiting.