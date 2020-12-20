Global  
 

Londoners rush to shops on eve of new restrictions

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Within minutes of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing an effective lockdown on over 16 million people in England, shoppers hit the streets for a final attempt to stock up on Christmas presents and supplies.


Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells Andrew Marr the new coronavirus variant isout of control. In England, Boris Johnson effectively cancelled Christmas foralmost 18 million people in London, south-eastern and eastern England as theregion was put into a new two-week lockdown from Sunday. Under the new Tier 4rules non-essential shops – as well as gyms, cinemas, casinos and hairdressers– have to stay shut and people are limited to meeting one other person fromanother household in an outdoor public space. Those in Tier 4 were told theyshould not travel out of the region, while those outside were advised againstvisiting.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published
Christmas plans have been torn up for millions in England – with new Tier 4restrictions seeing harsh curbs on planned meet-ups, while in the rest ofEngland, Wales and Scotland, the proposed easing of restrictions for lateDecember has been severely curtailed.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:02Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson scales back plans to ease restrictions over Christmas in England as infections soar.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:38Published
Boris Johnson has cancelled Christmas for millions of people across London andsouth-east England, who will go up to a new Tier 4 of restrictions. What doesthis mean for people living in these areas?

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:40Published

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

As a part of Christmas celebrations, a cake show kicked off in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on December 20. 10-day long programme attracted locals to the event. This year's theme is dedicated to COVID warriors. People were also delighted to see other varieties of cakes in shape of Christmas Tree, Barbie Doll, Toy Train, etc.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:42Published

The Mayor of London says he “did a leap in the air” when he heard that the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine had been approved for use in the UK. Despite the “fantastic news” Sadiq Khan urged..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:50Published
Sadiq Khan has said the government's decision to place London into Tier 2 restrictions is "the right and sensible one". The Mayor of London did admit that there is concern over some boroughs in the..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:30Published