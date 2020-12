Will Ferrell's Grammys surprise Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:39s - Published 1 week ago Will Ferrell's Grammys surprise Will Ferrell has admitted he was shocked when 'Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga' received a nomination for best compilation soundtrack for visual media at the upcoming 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like