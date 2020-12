Remembering Sudan, the last male northern white rhino Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 00:42s - Published 6 minutes ago Remembering Sudan, the last male northern white rhino The world’s last male northern white rhino died in 2018, leaving only two females left to save the subspecies from extinction. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources Google Doodle commemorates Sudan, the last male northern white rhino Google has replaced their homepage logo with a breathtaking Doodle honoring the memory of Sudan, the...

9to5Google - Published 8 hours ago