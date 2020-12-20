Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Over 300 BJP workers killed in Bengal, no progress in investigation: Amit Shah

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Over 300 BJP workers killed in Bengal, no progress in investigation: Amit Shah

Over 300 BJP workers killed in Bengal, no progress in investigation: Amit Shah

More than 300 BJP workers have been killed in Bengal and no progress in investigation of deaths, said Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on December 20 during a press conference in West Bengal's Birbhum district.

"Political violence is at its peak in Bengal.

More than 300 BJP workers have been killed and there has been no progress in investigation of the deaths," said Home Minister Shah.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

West Bengal West Bengal State in Eastern India

Mamata Banerjee thanks 4 CMs, Stalin for backing Bengal govt on IPS officers' transfer issue

 West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said that the Centre is interfering with her government by transferring three IPS officers, and expressed..
IndiaTimes
HM Shah eats lunch at Baul singer's residence [Video]

HM Shah eats lunch at Baul singer's residence

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah along with other party leaders including Mukul Roy, Dilip Ghosh had lunch at the residence of a Baul singer at Bolpur, Birbhum district. Shah's much anticipated visit to the state of West Bengal began on December 19.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published
Give us chance, we'll make 'Sonar Bangla' in 5 years: Amit Shah [Video]

Give us chance, we'll make 'Sonar Bangla' in 5 years: Amit Shah

During roadshow in West Bengal's Bolpur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked people of West Bengal to give one change to Narendra Modi and they (PM Modi and BJP) will make 'Sonar Bangla' in 5 years. "Give one chance to Narendra Modi. We will make 'Sonar Bangla' in 5 years," said Home Minister.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published
Watch: Amit Shah enjoys Baul singer's performance [Video]

Watch: Amit Shah enjoys Baul singer's performance

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had lunch at the residence of a Baul singer at Bolpur in Birbhum district on December 20. The 'Baul' singer performed for Union Home Minister, earlier today. Shah's much anticipated visit to the state of West Bengal began on December 19.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:27Published

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

BJP launches 'Padayatra' in Bhubaneswar, seeks justice for 5-year-old Pari [Video]

BJP launches 'Padayatra' in Bhubaneswar, seeks justice for 5-year-old Pari

BJP Odisha Unit staged demonstration in Bhubaneswar on December 20. They were demonstrating against the state government. BJP launched a 'Padayatra' seeking justice for 5-year-old Pari. She was allegedly raped and killed 5 months back in Nayagarh district.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published
Watch: HM Shah holds massive roadshow in WB's Birbhum [Video]

Watch: HM Shah holds massive roadshow in WB's Birbhum

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah held a roadshow in Bolpur, Birbhum of West Bengal. Huge crowd was seen during the massive rally. Shah's much anticipated visit to the state of West Bengal began on December 19.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:46Published

Amit Shah Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs (India)


Birbhum district Birbhum district District of West Bengal in India


Related videos from verified sources

TMC's Madan Mitra mocks Suvendu Adhikari, says 'party is free from virus now' [Video]

TMC's Madan Mitra mocks Suvendu Adhikari, says 'party is free from virus now'

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Madan Mitra on December 19 mocked former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah by..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:48Published
Party will form govt with more than 200 seats in WB: Amit Shah [Video]

Party will form govt with more than 200 seats in WB: Amit Shah

Ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections, Home Minister Amit Shah on December 19 visited the state. While addressing a gathering in Medinipur, Shah said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:34Published
Suvendu Adhikari joins BJP in presence of Amit Shah [Video]

Suvendu Adhikari joins BJP in presence of Amit Shah

Former All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Suvendu Adhikari joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on December 19. He joined the party in presence of Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published