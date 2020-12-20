Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:28s - Published 20 hours ago

Shivraj Singh Chauhan distributes forest rights leases to tribals in Sehore

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on December 20 said that Government is for the poor only and if any government has given lease to the poor tribals, it's the BJP government.

"Leasing will be done to all whose lands were occupied before December 2006 illegally," he said.