Shivraj Singh Chauhan distributes forest rights leases to tribals in Sehore

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on December 18 showered flower petals on farmers at the 'Kisan Kalyan' event in Raisen district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also joined the event via video conferencing. The MP government has deposited first installment of loan waiver to farmers' account. Recently, Chouhan announced that no mandi will close and all mandis will remain operational.
Braving cold wave, farmers continue to hold protest against centre's three farm laws. 'Delhi Chalo' protest entered 24th day at Singhu border on December 19. Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an address to farmers in Madhya Pradesh, via video conferencing, said farm laws were discussed extensively for 20-22 years.
Addressing a gathering in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore on December 03, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke on farmers' protest. Chouhan said, "Congress has always opposed farmers. They are distressed and are looking for some chaos. It was the same Congress that instigated farmers in Neemuch and Mandsaur and fanned violence." "We will not let Congress do this at any cost in Madhya Pradesh," he added.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay raut has lashed out at the BJP over the fund collection drive for Ram temple in Ayodhya. This comes after Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's general secretary Champat Rai earlier said the trust is going to start a mass contact and contribution campaign across the country for construction of the temple. ‘It will be an insult to Lord Ram. Many people have sacrificed for the Ram Temple. The Prime Minister himself laid that foundation stone of the Ram Temple. Many people and organizations including the Shiv Sena have contributed to the bank account for the temple. So whose are the 4 lakh volunteers going to campaign for?’ the Shiv Sena leader asked. He further attacked the BJP and said that they should stop playing politics over Lord Ram now. Watch the full video for all the details.
Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy reacted on the reports of BJP offering him CM post, speaking to ANI, he said that not going to merge with any political party. "Political activities are BJP's internal matter. I don't want to interfere with their party's decision...I am not thinking about a merger or coalition... I want to work hard for next 2.5 years to get a clear majority", he said.
Election strategist Prashant Kishor has said that the BJP will not even cross double digits in the 2021 West Bengal assembly polls. The poll strategist, who has been roped in by the Mamata government, also vowed to quit Twitter if it did better than he predicted. ‘For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in West Bengal. PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space!’, Kishor tweeted. This comes days after several Trinamool Congress leaders including Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP. Home Minister Amit Shah also held several roadshows in West Bengal and said that the BJP would win West Bengal Assembly elections by a two-third majority. Several leaders who deserted TMC for the saffron party had openly criticised the functioning of Prashant Kishor. BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya hit back at Kishor over his tweet. Watch the full video for all the details.
