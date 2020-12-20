Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 03:07s - Published 6 minutes ago

Shaine Soni crowned as India's Miss Transqueen 2020

The Miss Transqueen India pageant crowned Shaine Soni as its winner for the year 2020 at an event in Delhi on December 19.

Fashion designer by profession, Soni will now represent India at the Miss International Queen pageant that is set to take place in Thailand next year.

Shaine Soni is a renowned name in the fashion industry.

After winning the pageant, she said that she will take this opportunity to work for the empowerment and betterment of transwomen.

This marks the fourth year of the Miss Transqueen pageant which celebrates the spirit of the LGBTQ+ community.