Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shaine Soni crowned as India's Miss Transqueen 2020

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 03:07s - Published
Shaine Soni crowned as India's Miss Transqueen 2020

Shaine Soni crowned as India's Miss Transqueen 2020

The Miss Transqueen India pageant crowned Shaine Soni as its winner for the year 2020 at an event in Delhi on December 19.

Fashion designer by profession, Soni will now represent India at the Miss International Queen pageant that is set to take place in Thailand next year.

Shaine Soni is a renowned name in the fashion industry.

After winning the pageant, she said that she will take this opportunity to work for the empowerment and betterment of transwomen.

This marks the fourth year of the Miss Transqueen pageant which celebrates the spirit of the LGBTQ+ community.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Farmers supporting new farm laws meet Agriculture Minister in Delhi [Video]

Farmers supporting new farm laws meet Agriculture Minister in Delhi

A delegation of farmers met Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at Krishi Bhawan in Delhi on December 20. The farmers extended their support to the newly enacted three farm laws. Agriculture Minister Tomar thanked the farmers for supporting the laws. Farmers mainly from Punjab and Haryana are protesting against the farm laws near Delhi borders.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:27Published

Mamata Banerjee thanks 4 CMs, Stalin for backing Bengal govt on IPS officers' transfer issue

 West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said that the Centre is interfering with her government by transferring three IPS officers, and expressed..
IndiaTimes

Miss International Queen Miss International Queen


Miss Transqueen India


LGBT LGBT Initialism for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender persons

LGBTQ-owned clothing company responds to Proud Boys wearing the company's kilts

 The Proud Boys were seen wearing kilts made by LGBTQ-owned clothing company Verillas. Here's how the company responded.
 
USATODAY.com

Pete Buttigieg: 'Eyes of history' on LGBT appointment to Biden cabinet

 Pete Buttigieg is the first openly LGBT cabinet member to be sent for confirmation by the US Senate.
BBC News

'I lost everything': LGBTQ people are bearing a bigger brunt of the pandemic, report shows

 A report out Wednesday documents the devastation of COVID-19 on LGTBQ people, from economic upheaval to deeper challenges in accessing health care.
USATODAY.com