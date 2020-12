Krebs: Trump mulling martial law is 'beyond the pale' Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 01:11s - Published 6 minutes ago Krebs: Trump mulling martial law is 'beyond the pale' Former Trump cyber chief Chris Krebs tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that the President’s reported conversations about invoking martial law to try to overturn the election are “not the America that I recognize.” 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like