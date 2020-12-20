Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

On GPS: Fighting Covid-19 in 2021

Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 05:28s - Published
On GPS: Fighting Covid-19 in 2021

On GPS: Fighting Covid-19 in 2021

Fareed and the University of Edinburgh’s Public Health Chair, Devi Sridhar, lay out the progress humanity has made in combating Covid-19.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

NI GPs 'forced to work in Covid centres or money will be cut'

NI GPs 'forced to work in Covid centres or money will be cut' GPs are being put under pressure, an MLA has said, to staff Covid centres with a warning they could...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

GPs begin offering Covid vaccine across Worcestershire

The NHS has said it will contact people in priority groups when it is their turn to receive the...
Tamworth Herald - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


Garmin shares rise after the BofA raised its price target from $104 to $120

Garmin shares rise after the BofA raised its price target from $104 to $120 Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) shares have advanced from $95 above $123 since the beginning of October, and...
Invezz - Published


Related videos from verified sources

GP vaccinations rolled out in England [Video]

GP vaccinations rolled out in England

Vaccination clinics run by family doctors will begin across England fromMonday but people have been warned that a rise in cases after Christmassocialising could disrupt the roll out of the jabs. GP..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
GPs to start administering Covid vaccine across England [Video]

GPs to start administering Covid vaccine across England

Dr Nikki Kanani, practising GP and NHS director of primary care, has described the roll-out of the Pfizer BioNTech coronavirus jab as "an incredible moment". Hundreds of Covid-19 vaccination centres..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:11Published
Hancock: Covid-19 vaccine will be given to staff and patients in care homes first [Video]

Hancock: Covid-19 vaccine will be given to staff and patients in care homes first

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells BBC Breakfast that a Covid-19 vaccine willbe given to staff and patients in care homes as a priority.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published