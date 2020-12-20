Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:15s - Published 2 days ago

Custom dept seizes specimens of canine teeth belonging to genus 'Panthera' in Chennai

3 specimens of canine teeth belonging to the genus 'Panthera', along with some ash-like powder, were recovered from an Emirates flight from Dubai on December 20.

The contraband was concealed in the hollow pipe of a seat of the aircraft.

A probe is underway.