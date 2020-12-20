Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump denies martial law was discussed in meeting

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Trump denies martial law was discussed in meetingTrump denies martial law was discussed in meeting

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump floats naming Sidney Powell as special counsel on election; asks Flynn about martial law, reports say

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn was also at the White House meeting, where Trump...
USATODAY.com - Published

Trump Continues Pushing Baseless Election Claims as He Denies Floating the Idea of Martial Law

President *Donald Trump* has been spending the weekend continuing to push baseless claims about the...
Mediaite - Published

Trump raised the idea of imposing martial law to overturn the election in a White House meeting, according to reports

In a White House meeting Friday, deploying US troops to re-run the election was one of several wild...
Business Insider - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Krebs: Trump mulling martial law is 'beyond the pale' [Video]

Krebs: Trump mulling martial law is 'beyond the pale'

Former Trump cyber chief Chris Krebs tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that the President’s reported conversations about invoking martial law to try to overturn the election are “not the America that I..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:11Published
'Appalling': Bolton reacts to Flynn's pitch for martial law [Video]

'Appalling': Bolton reacts to Flynn's pitch for martial law

Former national security adviser John Bolton weighs in on news of a heated Oval Office meeting involving aides to President Trump, lawyer Sidney Powell and her client, former national security adviser..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:40Published
Heated Oval Office meeting included talk of martial law [Video]

Heated Oval Office meeting included talk of martial law

An Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump that included Sidney Powell and her client Michael Flynn began as an impromptu gathering but quickly devolved, two people familiar with the matter..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 03:08Published