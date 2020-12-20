Biker groups from Punjab, Haryana arrive at Singhu Border to show solidarity with farmers' protest

Three biker groups from Punjab and Haryana on December 20 arrived at Singhu Border in order to express their solidarity with the protesting farmers.

These three biker groups are Ludhiana based, Punjab Enfield Generation (PEG), Muchchad Gang and Haryana based Low Beam Riders came riding on their Royal Enfield, Harley Davidson and other bikes to extend their support to the farmers.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

However the farmers believe the new farm laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system (MSP), leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.