Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ariana Grande Engaged To Dalton Gomez

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Ariana Grande Engaged To Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande Engaged To Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande is saying thank you, next to the single life.

The Grammy-winning singer announced she’s engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez on Instagram Sunday afternoon after dating the Los Angeles real estate agent for reportedly close to a year.

Grande revealed the news in a series of photos of the two cuddling up together, writing in the caption, “Forever n then some.” “Ari we love you and could not be happier for you.

So happy for you guys!!”


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Ariana Grande is engaged to real estate agent Dalton Gomez: 'forever n then some'

Ariana Grande is engaged! The pop star debuted a huge ring on Instagram Sunday while cozying up to...
USATODAY.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Here's a look at Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's romance! [Video]

Here's a look at Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's romance!

Ariana Grande and her bf Dalton Gomez are the cutest! 💕

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 01:33Published
Ariana Grande is 'madly in love' with Dalton Gomez [Video]

Ariana Grande is 'madly in love' with Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande is "madly in love" with Dalton Gomez.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:01Published
Ariana Grande Fans Think She Made a Clever Jab at Pete Davidson in Her New Single [Video]

Ariana Grande Fans Think She Made a Clever Jab at Pete Davidson in Her New Single

"Positions" may contain a subtle allusion to the singer's ex.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:51Published