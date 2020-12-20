Ariana Grande Engaged To Dalton Gomez
Ariana Grande is saying thank you, next to the single life.
The Grammy-winning singer announced she’s engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez on Instagram Sunday afternoon after dating the Los Angeles real estate agent for reportedly close to a year.
Grande revealed the news in a series of photos of the two cuddling up together, writing in the caption, “Forever n then some.” “Ari we love you and could not be happier for you.
So happy for you guys!!”