Ariana Grande Engaged To Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande is saying thank you, next to the single life.

The Grammy-winning singer announced she’s engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez on Instagram Sunday afternoon after dating the Los Angeles real estate agent for reportedly close to a year.

Grande revealed the news in a series of photos of the two cuddling up together, writing in the caption, “Forever n then some.” “Ari we love you and could not be happier for you.

So happy for you guys!!”