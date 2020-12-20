Global  
 

U.S. begins shipping second COVID-19 vaccine

[NFA] Shipments of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine began leaving warehouses early on Sunday, heading for healthcare facilities around the United States in a push to distribute the second approved coronavirus vaccine.

Romney Slams Trump's Efforts To Delegitimize Election [Video]

Romney Slams Trump's Efforts To Delegitimize Election

On Sunday, Sen. Mitt Romney publicly criticized President Donald Trump's continued efforts to undermine and delegitimize the 2020 election. Romney said there were many things Trump could be doing, like heralding the success of the COVID vaccine. Romney is dismayed that Trump has chosen to focus on overturning the election. "It's really sad and in a lot of respects embarrassing," he said. Romney said Trump is leaving Washington "with a whole series of conspiracy theories.

12/20: Jerome, Klain, Gottlieb

 Today on "Face the Nation," Congress moves closer to getting billions of dollars of COVID economic relief to Americans right before Christmas.
London’s streets empty as capital enters Tier 4 [Video]

London’s streets empty as capital enters Tier 4

Streets in central London were empty this afternoon as the capital enters new tough Tier 4 Covid restrictions. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Adam Carolla Sarcastically Worries About COVID Struggles in Malibu, Beverly Hills

 COVID has ravaged communities across the country, but we haven't heard much about the struggles of the good folks in Beverly Hills and Malibu ... that is until..
US clears Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

The United States on Friday authorised Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, paving the way...
Covid-19 Hospitalizations In US Continue To Rise As US Clears Second Vaccine

As the number of people hospitalized in the United States from coronavirus infection continues to...
Effectiveness and safety of Moderna COVID vaccine confirmed, path cleared for expected authorization this week

Data released Tuesday confirms Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective. FDA is expected to...
South Florida Preparing For Arrival Of Moderna Vaccine [Video]

South Florida Preparing For Arrival Of Moderna Vaccine

CBS4's Jessica Vallejo reports on the anticipation building for a second COVID vaccine.

The Bidens To Get Vaccinated Monday [Video]

The Bidens To Get Vaccinated Monday

Joe and Jill Biden will get the COVID vaccine on Monday. This news comes from the incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki. Psaki also revealed that VP-elect Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff, will..

Moderna, McKesson ready to roll out vaccine [Video]

Moderna, McKesson ready to roll out vaccine

A second COVID-19 vaccine is ready to start shipping to more than 3,800 U.S. sites this weekend, Moderna and drug distributor McKesson said. Fred Katayama reports.

