U.S. begins shipping second COVID-19 vaccine

[NFA] Shipments of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine began leaving warehouses early on Sunday, heading for healthcare facilities around the United States in a push to distribute the second approved coronavirus vaccine.
On Sunday, Sen. Mitt Romney publicly criticized President Donald Trump's continued efforts to undermine and delegitimize the 2020 election. Romney said there were many things Trump could be doing, like heralding the success of the COVID vaccine. Romney is dismayed that Trump has chosen to focus on overturning the election. "It's really sad and in a lot of respects embarrassing," he said. Romney said Trump is leaving Washington "with a whole series of conspiracy theories.
Streets in central London were empty this afternoon as the capital enters new tough Tier 4 Covid restrictions. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Joe and Jill Biden will get the COVID vaccine on Monday.
This news comes from the incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki.
Psaki also revealed that VP-elect Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff, will..