Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published 8 minutes ago

Hunter Won't Factor Into Biden's AG Decision

President-elect Joe Biden's so, Hunter Biden, is being investigated by the federal government.

Biden has not selected his pick for Attorney General.

However, Business Insider reports that he will not ask candidates for the position about their plans surrounding any investigations into his son.

AG Bill Barr leaves the White House this week.

He will be replaced for the remainder of Trump's term by Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.

AP reports Trump has floated the idea of firing Rosen should he refuse to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden.