Jeremy Clarkson on filming The Grand Tour

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a Christmas message highlighting the importance of the Brexit deal which was made on Christmas eve.
Lorry drivers are being forced to spend Christmas in their cabs as delays at Dover continue.
The Queen delivered her annual Christmas Day message where she stated that even though this year has ‘necessarily’ kept people apart, it has ‘in many ways brought us closer.’
Her Majesty also thanked young people for the part they have played in combatting Covid-19.
A number of families got to visit their loved ones as Aspen Hill Village care home in Leeds as they hosted 50 close contact family visits on Christmas Day through lateral flow testing.
The Archbishop of Canterbury has reflected on a difficult 2020 during his Christmas day sermon saying the vaccine is a "gift of hope".