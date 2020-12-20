Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Meadows Attempted To Hide COVID Diagnosis

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Meadows Attempted To Hide COVID Diagnosis

Meadows Attempted To Hide COVID Diagnosis

Earlier in 2020 there was a massive COVID outbreak in the White House.

Now, the Washington Post reports the outbreak could have been prevented.

The Washington Post reports that Mark Meadows deliberately tried to hide the White House coronavirus outbreak from the public.

Business Insider says the chief of staff instructed at least one fellow advisor to cover up the diagnosis.


You Might Like