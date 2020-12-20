Meadows Attempted To Hide COVID Diagnosis
Earlier in 2020 there was a massive COVID outbreak in the White House.
Now, the Washington Post reports the outbreak could have been prevented.
The Washington Post reports that Mark Meadows deliberately tried to hide the White House coronavirus outbreak from the public.
Business Insider says the chief of staff instructed at least one fellow advisor to cover up the diagnosis.