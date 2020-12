Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published 3 minutes ago

Trump Slams John Bolton

On Sunday, Pres.

Donald Trump blasted his former national security advisor, John Bolton.

Bolton was critical of Trump over a NY Times report saying he was considering martial law to overturn the 2020 election.

"What would Bolton, one of the dumbest people in Washington, know?" In the NY Times story fmr. NSA advisor Michael Flynn said Trump should utilize the military to "rerun" the presidential election.

Bolton called such an action "appalling."